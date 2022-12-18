Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF launches search operation after drone spotted in Gurdaspur

BSF launches search operation after drone spotted in Gurdaspur

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 10:13 PM IST

BSF launched a search operation on Sunday morning after a Pakistani drone was spotted sneaking into the Indian territory near the Chandu Wadala border outpost in Gurdaspur district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the troopers of the 6 Rangers Battalion noticed a humming sound of a suspected flying object. (ANI file photo)
The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the troopers of the 6 Rangers Battalion noticed a humming sound of a suspected flying object. (ANI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

GURDASPUR The border security force (BSF) launched a search operation on Sunday morning after a Pakistani drone was spotted sneaking into the Indian territory near the Chandu Wadala border outpost (BoP) in Gurdaspur district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the troopers of the 6 Rangers Battalion noticed a humming sound of a suspected flying object.

BSF’s Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said the troopers on duty fired 40 rounds of bullets, besides launching six illumination bombs in the sky. The suspected drone managed to retreat, he said.

“We conducted a search operation in coordination with the sister agencies, including Punjab Police, in the area, but nothing suspicious was found,” he added.

Earlier in November, a Pakistani drone was shot down by two women constables in the Gurdaspur sector.

The movements of drones trying to smuggle arms, drugs and explosives have been noticed to increase by the BSF this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out