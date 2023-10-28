BSF lodge protest with Pakistan Rangers over ‘unprovoked’ firing along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a strong protest on Saturday over Pakistan Rangers’ “unprovoked” firing and shelling in Arnia and Ranbir Singh Pura sectors, in a commander-level flag meeting, officials said. The shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers had lasted for about seven hours, between 8 pm and 3 am (HT File Photo)

A BSF jawan and a civilian were injured in the firing and shelling during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Arnia sector.

“During the meeting, BSF asked Pakistan Rangers to refrain from unprovoked firing at the Indian posts,” officials said.

The shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers had lasted for about seven hours, between 8 pm and 3 am. According to officials, the BSF had also retaliated.

“A delegation of seven Pakistan Rangers, led by deputy superintendent ranger Mohammad Fazal and as many officials from the Indian side led by commandant of the 120 Battalion of the BSF, Chandesh Sona, met at the Octroi post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector for an hour,” said officials. The meeting began at 11 am.

This was the second flag meeting between the two sides in 10 days. On October 17, two BSF personnel were injured in the first major ceasefire violation by Pakistan after 2021. A renewed ceasefire was agreed upon between the two countries on February 25, 2021.

The meeting was held in a peaceful atmosphere with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the border, officials added. Besides the two ceasefire violations, a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers also came close to the international border on October 21, following which BSF troops had fired warning shots to drive them away.

