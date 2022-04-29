BSF orders special airlift for jawan posted along LoC to help him get home in time for his wedding
The BSF flew a special helicopter sortie on Thursday to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir so that he could get home, about 2,500km away in Odisha, in time for his wedding.
Posted at a high-altitude post in the Machil sector along the LoC, 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera’s wedding is scheduled to take place on May 2, a senior Border security Force (BSF) officer said.
As the LoC post is snow-bound and its road link with the Kashmir valley is currently inaccessible, a military air sortie is the only available mode of transportation for troops deployed at these locations, he said.
The parents of the jawan recently got in touch with his unit commanders, expressing apprehension that their son might not be able to make it for his wedding. They were worried as all the arrangements had been made for the said date, the officer said.
The matter was brought to the knowledge of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh. He ordered that a Cheetah helicopter of the force stationed in Srinagar should airlift Behera immediately, he said.
The helicopter picked up Behera early Thursday and brought him to Srinagar. He is now on the way to his home in Adipur village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.
IG Singh said he approved the air sortie as the welfare of troops was his “first and foremost priority.”
-
Name villages after Milkha, Lata, Rafi: Delhi BJP to govt
In Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta's letter, Gupta also suggested a few names of eminent personalities, such as singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi, shehnai maestro Bismillah khan, sportspersons Milkha Singh and Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Yashpal Sharma, who lost his life in the Batla House incident, and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi riots in 2020.
-
Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 3rd straight day as residents stave off smoke
The fire at Bhalswa landfill continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the firefighters saying several pockets on the 36-acre landfill were sporadically catching fire as they continued the operation to douse them. A huge portion of the landfill caught fire on Tuesday evening, the fourth such blaze in Delhi's landfill sites over the last month. The other three fires were reported from east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site.
-
Centre allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K
Following a public outcry over prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has finally allocated 207 MW additional power to the union territory. Principal secretary to J&K LG and power development department Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union ministry of power will substantially increase the availability of electricity in J&K. The order in this regard came into the effect from Wednesday midnight.
-
IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated by Centre
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered resignation from government service to join politics, had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons but later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Articles 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
-
Outrage after Shab-e-Qadr prayers barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid
Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and coming Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of Eid has triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said the move was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people's religious affairs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics