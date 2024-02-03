 BSF, police seize 3kg heroin in Gurdaspur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF, police seize 3kg heroin in Gurdaspur

BSF, police seize 3kg heroin in Gurdaspur

ByAsian News International, Gurdaspur
Feb 03, 2024 07:28 AM IST

In a joint raid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and STF, Amritsar, recovered suspected heroin from a house in Gurdaspur’s Didhowal village on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

In a joint raid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and STF, Amritsar, recovered suspected heroin from a house in Gurdaspur’s Didhowal village on Thursday, officials said on Friday. (HT Photo)
During the search, at about 5pm, vigilant troops successfully recovered one packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing around 3.432 kg. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal hook was attached to the packet, a BSF release said.

A reliable input and a well-coordinated joint operation of BSF and STF, Amritsar, successfully foiled yet another smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border, the release said.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a Pakistani drone in broken condition from a farming field in Tarn Taran district.

“On January 29, 2024, during night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Dal in district Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately cordoned off the anticipated dropping area,” the BSF stated.

