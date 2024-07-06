BSF, Punjab police recover 550 gm heroin from Amritsar border area

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have jointly recovered around 550 grams of heroin from the Amritsar border area. The border district has been prone to illegal weapons and narcotics smuggling from across the border. (Photo only for representational purpose)

“On July 04, 2024, late evening, the BSF intelligence wing shared information regarding the presence of narcotics packet in the border area of Amritsar. Acting promptly, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab police, conducted an extensive search operation in the suspected area,” a BSF release stated.

During the search operation, at about 9:25pm, troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight- 550 grams) from the area adjacent to the Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar, said the official release.

The narcotics were wrapped in a yellow-coloured adhesive tape and a metal ring along with an illuminating strip was found attached to the packet, stated the release.

On Wednesday, July 3, the BSF seized two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds of bullets filled in the magazine from a recovered drone in Nissoke village of Amritsar.

