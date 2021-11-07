BSF recovers 11kg heroin along border in Fazilka

Faridkot

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered 11kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district.

A spokesperson said while conducting operational duties along the border, BSF troops recovered 11kg of the contraband suspected to be heroin from the agricultural field on Indian side of the barbed wire fence near the Zero Line along the India-Pakistan border in the area under the 52 Battalion of the BSF in Abohar Sector.

“The consignment was concealed inside paddy crops and was discovered while harvesting by the farmer,” he added.

After receiving information, the BSF undertook a combing operation and heroin was found in 20 packets lying near the border fence at Chak Khewa village of Fazilka district.