Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 7 kg heroin near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 7 kg heroin near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Mar 25, 2023 04:21 PM IST

A BSF spokesperson said during a detailed search of the area along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran’s Wan village, troops recovered the heroin suspected to be dropped by a drone

Border security force (BSF) personnel recovered 7 kg heroin from an agricultural field located along the India-Pakistan border in Wan village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

BSF personnel recovered 7 kg heroin from an agricultural field near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran. (HT File)
BSF personnel recovered 7 kg heroin from an agricultural field near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran. (HT File)

The heroin is suspected to be dropped by a drone that snuck into the country from across the border.

Sharing details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On March 25, 2023, around 6.10 am, vigilant on-duty Border Security Force troops observed suspicious packets lying in farming field on own side of border fencing near Wan village, Tarn Taran.”

The spokesperson said during a detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered seven packets suspected to contain around 7 kg of heroin.

The seizure comes a day after the BSF recovered five pistols, 10 magazines and 91 live rounds in the Gurdaspur sector. The consignment of arms and ammunition was dropped by a drone, which had managed to retreat after the BSF personnel opened fire at it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out