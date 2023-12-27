BSF recovers four packets of narcotic substance in Fazilka

The BSF recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The BSF recovered four packets of narcotic substances suspected to have been dropped using a drone. (Source: X)

“On December 26 morning, based on specific information from the BSF regarding the presence of a black bag in the Dhuriya farmhouse on the outskirts of Jodhawala village in Fazilka, an operation was planned,” the BSF said in a press release.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The BSF recovered four packets of narcotic substances suspected to have been dropped using a drone.

“The BSF party recovered four packets suspected to be heroin having a gross weight of 2 kg from the bag were attached with illuminated strips, which indicate that these packets might have been dropped using a drone,” the BSF further said.

The BSF foiled yet another attempt to smuggle narcotics. Earlier, the BSF foiled a smuggling attempt through a drone in Amritsar and seized 434 gm of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Monday.