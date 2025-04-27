Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF seizes drone, 1kg heroin near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 27, 2025 07:24 AM IST

In another operation on Friday evening, a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and two heroin packets were seized in Tarn Taran district.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with 1kg of heroin in the last 24 hours in the Ferozepur sector, officials said.

The drone and heroin seized by BSF.
The drone and heroin seized by BSF.

A BSF spokesperson said that a joint search operation of BSF and Punjab police was launched on Friday, which led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone along with a packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 558 gms) from a farming field adjacent to Dal village in Tarn Taran district under Ferozepur sector.

On Saturday morning, in another joint search operation, BSF and Punjab Police teams recovered one packet of heroin (gross weight- 560gms) from a farming field adjacent to Chudi Wala village in district Ferozepur.

In another operation on Friday evening, a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and two heroin packets were seized in Tarn Taran district.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF seizes drone, 1kg heroin near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On