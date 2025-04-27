BSF seizes drone, 1kg heroin near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with 1kg of heroin in the last 24 hours in the Ferozepur sector, officials said. The drone and heroin seized by BSF.

A BSF spokesperson said that a joint search operation of BSF and Punjab police was launched on Friday, which led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone along with a packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 558 gms) from a farming field adjacent to Dal village in Tarn Taran district under Ferozepur sector.

On Saturday morning, in another joint search operation, BSF and Punjab Police teams recovered one packet of heroin (gross weight- 560gms) from a farming field adjacent to Chudi Wala village in district Ferozepur.

In another operation on Friday evening, a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and two heroin packets were seized in Tarn Taran district.