 BSF shoots down China-made drone near Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF shoots down China-made drone near Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF shoots down China-made drone near Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The quadcopter drone entering Indian territory from Pakistan was intercepted during its movement on the border near Rossey village in Gurdaspur district and shot down by the BSF troops in the night hours on Friday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a China-made drone near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gurdaspur, the force said on Saturday.

“The damaged drone lost control and fell on a farming field. The likely dropping area was immediately cordoned off by the BSF troops,” said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

Further, an extensive search was carried out, and at about 10.18 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered one small drone in partially broken condition. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Rossey village in Gurdaspur district, the BSF said. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China). “Keen observation and quick response with exemplary shooting skills of the BSF troops made yet another dent in the malicious plans of adversaries to create mayhem in the border area by drone intrusion,” added the force.

