Pak drone shot down in Amritsar, fourth in 2 days

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone, fourth in last two days, in the Amritsar sector on Saturday night.

The BSF also recovered three packets attached to the drone containing 3.3kg of heroin, said officials.

On Friday night, three drones were gunned down by the BSF troopers. One of these drones fell in the Pakistan territory while two were recovered, said officials.

A BSF spokesperson said at 8.50pm on Saturday, the troops deployed in the depth area heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar. As per the drill, BSF troops successfully downed it, he said.

“During initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing 3 packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of iron ring, from a field in the village. Four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment for easy detection of smugglers,” he added.

The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is 3.3kg, he said.

The back-to-back downing of drones comes days after a high-level coordination meeting between the BSF and Punjab Police officials in Amritsar. The key agenda of the meeting was to tackle the threat of drones being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border.