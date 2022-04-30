BSF shoots down ‘Made in China’ drone along Pak border in Amritsar
AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a ‘Made in China’ drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village falling under the Ajnala subdivision of Amritsar sector.
According to a BSF press release, personnel on duty heard a humming sound of a suspected flying object entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side around 1.15am on Friday.
BSF personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it. “The area was cordoned and Punjab Police were informed. During a thorough search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured quadcopter (drone), Made in China, Model - DJI Matrice - 300 near Dhanoe Kalan village,” said a BSF spokesperson. He said with this, the BSF was able to foil a smuggling attempt.
The recovery comes a week after three back-to-back incidents of drone flying were reported along the Pakistan border in Punjab on April 23. A day before, the BSF had announced a reward price of ₹1 lakh for giving information about the movement of drones along the International Border.
On April 17, Tarn Taran police had busted a module using drones for the smuggling heroin from across the border.
Punjab Cong appoints five vice-presidents, treasurer
Chandigarh : The Congress on Friday appointed its state treasurer, five vice-presidents and a general secretary in Punjab with immediate effect. Former MLA Amit Vij has been appointed as treasurer of the state unit whereas former minister Aruna Chaudhary, ex-MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon and Sunder Sham Arora and MLA Pargat Singh have been named as vice-presidents, according to a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal.
Inquiry ordered against madarsas run by non-Muslims
Lucknow Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has ordered an inquiry into madarsas run by non-Muslims just for the sake of grant. Javed said, “Legally non-Muslims are not allowed to run madarsas because they cannot teach Islamic subjects as they don't have any knowledge about Islam. However, the madarsas are open to all human beings and people from all faiths can take education there.”
First-of-its-kind astronomy labs in three Bhiwani govt schools pique students’ interest
With the aim of developing scientific temper among school students and identifying those with an aptitude for it, three astronomical laboratories have been established at government schools in Bhiwani. Kalpana Chawla Astronomy Lab was set up at Bhiwani's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School; Dr Vikram Sarabhai Astronomy Lab at Government Girls Senior Secondary School; and Rakesh Sharma Astronomy Lab at Bawani Khera's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School.
Vij slams Congress over president reshuffle in Haryana
After former MLA Udai Bhan took over as president of the Haryana Congress replacing former parliamentarian Kumari Selja, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday linked it to feminism and called out the “real face of Congress”. Congress national president Sonia Gandhi appointed Bhan, a close aide of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday along with four working presidents.
Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical
A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised. The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra.
