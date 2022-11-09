Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 03:40 PM IST

The hexa-copter was recovered on Wednesday morning by a joint team of the BSF and Punjab Police; search on in area for payload

Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel examining the hexa-copter drone that was brought down by BSF personnel near a border village in Ferozepur district on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel examining the hexa-copter drone that was brought down by BSF personnel near a border village in Ferozepur district on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone along the border in Ferozepur district of Punjab late on Tuesday night.

Also read: Water link to air crisis: 2009 Punjab law spark for stubble fires

In a release on Wednesday, the BSF said personnel of its 136 Battalion heard the buzzing sound of the drone at 11.25pm and saw it entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur.

During the search of the area at dawn, the BSF personnel along with Punjab Police recovered the hexa-copter that had been brought down in the night. The area has been cordoned off and a search is on for the payload.

According to BSF sources, three drones were spotted coming from across the border fencing on Tuesday night.

BSF personnel at the border outpost at Jagdish in Ferozepur district first spotted a drone at 10pm. Another was seen in the area after a couple of minutes and the third after an hour and a half.

The troops fired at the drones, using illuminating bombs. The two drones spotted initially managed to return to Pakistan, while the third was shot down, the sources added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out