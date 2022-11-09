BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone along the border in Ferozepur district of Punjab late on Tuesday night.

In a release on Wednesday, the BSF said personnel of its 136 Battalion heard the buzzing sound of the drone at 11.25pm and saw it entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur.

During the search of the area at dawn, the BSF personnel along with Punjab Police recovered the hexa-copter that had been brought down in the night. The area has been cordoned off and a search is on for the payload.

According to BSF sources, three drones were spotted coming from across the border fencing on Tuesday night.

BSF personnel at the border outpost at Jagdish in Ferozepur district first spotted a drone at 10pm. Another was seen in the area after a couple of minutes and the third after an hour and a half.

The troops fired at the drones, using illuminating bombs. The two drones spotted initially managed to return to Pakistan, while the third was shot down, the sources added.