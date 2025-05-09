BSF suspends Beating Retreat ceremony indefinitely

The Border Security Force (BSF) has suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three border checkposts along Pakistan in Punjab — Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala and Sadki — till further orders in view of public safety. The daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will continue as usual, the BSF said in a statement. (PTI)

On Wednesday, the BSF had temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A BSF spokesperson said as per directions, there will be no ceremonial show at all three joint checkposts, including Attari-Wagah in Amritsar, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and Sadki in Fazilka till further orders.

“No public will be permitted keeping in view their safety and security, the spokesperson said.

The BSF had already barricaded the roads leading to all three borders to restrict the movement of visitors.

India had scaled down the ceremonial display by the BSF along the borders in Punjab on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

As part of a ‘calibrated decision’, the BSF, which guards a 553-km long border with Pakistan as the first line of defence in Punjab, suspended the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the Pakistan counterpart and decided to close the border gates during the ceremony. However, it allowed the visitors to witness the ceremony and flag-lowering ceremony carried out every evening at Hussainiwala and Wagah border in Amritsar.