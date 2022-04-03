BSF to resume ‘Retreat Ceremony’ at Hussainiwala from Monday
The Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to resume the “Retreat Ceremony” at the Hussainiwala joint check post (JCP), Ferozepur, from Monday.
The audience gallery at the Hussainiwala JCP, which often hosts more than 1,200 visitors daily, has been wearing a deserted look for the last two years as the BSF had stopped the entry of the public to witness the “Retreat Ceremony” in view of the pandemic.
The Pakistan Rangers had allowed visitors about a year ago but their Indian counterparts had kept it closed yet.
“It’s a welcome decision on part of the BSF to resume the ‘Retreat Ceremony’ for visitors at Hussainiwala as the absence of visitors had hit the local economy,’’ said Ishu Sood, a restaurant owner.
“Though a light-and-sound show has been recently introduced at Hussainiwala, a majority of visitors were disappointed in the absence of permission to witness the Retreat Ceremony,” said Sachin Narang, a local.
-
Rat snakes hunting for chicks and eggs – heads thrust up the tunnel of a Baya weaver bird nest and tail anchored to an adjacent nest – make for scintillating photos. Sometimes, the marauder's body is so looped that it resembles a romantic, heart-shaped love sign though the victims' hearts would be quaking at the monster's intrusion. One of the most fascinating of predatory interactions, the snake-weaver encounter has not been scientifically studied in India.
-
A 32-year-old gangster was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga district on Saturday afternoon. Alias Pinta of Marhi Mustafa village, Harjit Singh died on the spot while his aide Gurpreet Singh (20), who sustained a bullet injury in Gurpreet's leg, was rushed to the civil hospital at Baghapurana from where he was referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.
-
Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC
Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel.
-
Bring higher education to Gen-Next’s doorstep
“Can we be equal and excellent at the same time?” Former United States education secretary, John Gardner, had asked back in the 1960s. Since then, access, equity, quality and affordability in education have been widely debated. Technological advancements in the modern world are so prolific that higher education institutions (HEIs) unable to embrace the changes taking place in teaching and learning processes will lose relevance. Digitalisation will help learners who cannot come to the classroom, and those who are differently abled. Vidwan (a digital database of experts) allows expertise sharing and collaboration among academics and institutions.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three
The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before. Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali. Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics