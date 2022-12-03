Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF’s 58th raising day parade in Amritsar today

BSF’s 58th raising day parade in Amritsar today

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 08:00 PM IST

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the BSF will be organised at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University on Sunday. The event would be presided over by the Minister of State for Home Affairs

The event will begin by paying homage to the martyrs by the chief guest with the wreath laying ceremony, at the martyr’s column, SHQ BSF Khasa, Amritsar (HT file photo)
The event will begin by paying homage to the martyrs by the chief guest with the wreath laying ceremony, at the martyr’s column, SHQ BSF Khasa, Amritsar (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the border security force (BSF) will be organised at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University on Sunday. According to BSF, the event would be presided over by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as chief guest. The event will begin by paying homage to the martyrs by the chief guest with the wreath laying ceremony, at the martyr’s column, SHQ BSF Khasa, Amritsar.The services rendered by BSF, the technological advancement, professional excellence and the discipline of the force will be on display during the 58th Raising Day Parade. The parade will comprise of 12 foot contingents including Mahila prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, Camel Band and the mounted contingent. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out