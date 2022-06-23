BSP’s Chandigarh president, vice-president join Congress

In a major boost for the Chandigarh Congress, Chandigarh Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Gurcharan Singh Kamboj and vice-president SA Khan, along with several office-bearers, joined the party at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Wednesday.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, treasurer of All India Congress Committee, welcomed the BSP leaders into the Congress fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamboj, who is also senior vice-president of All-India Kamboj Maha Sabha, accused the BSP of deviating from its ideology under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pressure.

Stating that the Congress Party followed an inclusive and pluralistic agenda in true sense, Kamboj appealed to all BSP activists in the region to support and join the party.

Bansal said the BJP, with its divisive agenda, was causing deep fissures in the social and political fabric of the country. “The only programme of the BJP-led government is to help a section of the rich at the cost of the middle and lower-economic classes,” he alleged.

“The Congress has been fighting against the divisive agenda and self-serving legislations enacted by the Modi government from time to time. The land acquisition bill and three farm laws had to be taken back by the Modi government, as the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with the real stakeholders,” he said.

Bansal also slammed the arbitrary tweaking of time-tested recruitment and training procedures of the armed forces by bringing in the Agnipath scheme without creating consensus among the stakeholders.

He demanded that the tenure of defence personnel must not be less than 16-17 years, so that they retired at a ripe age, which will help them join jobs in the trade and industry, and smoothly integrate with the civilian life.

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky said Chandigarh was fast losing its sheen due to the mismanagement of the BJP-led municipal corporation and called upon the new joinees to work tirelessly to bring back the lost glory of the City Beautiful.