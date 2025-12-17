Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Buddha Nullah bridge in Ludhiana: Design gaps flagged

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 05:10 am IST

PWD told to conduct inspection after MC flags construction began before the general arrangement drawing (GAD) of the bridge was approved

The irrigation department has flagged deviations from approved technical norms at an under-construction bridge over Buddha Nullah near RD 79,500 in Manna Singh Nagar and has asked the Public Works Department (buildings and roads) to carry out a detailed site inspection to prevent any risk to the drainage system.

The bridge being constructed on Budhha Nullah in Manna Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)
The bridge being constructed on Budhha Nullah in Manna Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

According to an official letter issued by the drainage sub-division of the water resources department, Ludhiana, the matter came to light after the municipal corporation submitted an online application, which was forwarded through a communication dated December 2, 2025, from the office of the executive engineer, drainage-cum-mining and geology division.

Officials visited the site and observed that construction work had begun even before the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of the bridge was approved. They also noted that the level of the bridge raft did not match the designed bed level of Buddha Nullah. The department cautioned that such deviations could obstruct the natural flow of water in the drain if left uncorrected.

To prevent any future risk during the monsoon, the irrigation department has asked the PWD to conduct a detailed inspection and take necessary corrective measures. “The objective is to safeguard the drainage system and prevent complications later. Timely coordination between departments can help resolve the issue smoothly,” an official said.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the concerned executive engineer for information and further action.

Superintending engineer Ranjit Singh said, “I will look into the matter and obtain the required approvals for the drawings from the concerned department. We will carry out changes if needed.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Buddha Nullah bridge in Ludhiana: Design gaps flagged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The irrigation department has identified technical deviations in the construction of a bridge over Buddha Nullah, prompting a request for a detailed site inspection by the Public Works Department to avert drainage risks. Concerns arose after construction began prior to the approval of the bridge's General Arrangement Drawing, potentially obstructing water flow. Timely coordination is essential for resolution.