Buddha Nullah bridge in Ludhiana: Design gaps flagged

The irrigation department has flagged deviations from approved technical norms at an under-construction bridge over Buddha Nullah near RD 79,500 in Manna Singh Nagar and has asked the Public Works Department (buildings and roads) to carry out a detailed site inspection to prevent any risk to the drainage system. The bridge being constructed on Budhha Nullah in Manna Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

According to an official letter issued by the drainage sub-division of the water resources department, Ludhiana, the matter came to light after the municipal corporation submitted an online application, which was forwarded through a communication dated December 2, 2025, from the office of the executive engineer, drainage-cum-mining and geology division.

Officials visited the site and observed that construction work had begun even before the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of the bridge was approved. They also noted that the level of the bridge raft did not match the designed bed level of Buddha Nullah. The department cautioned that such deviations could obstruct the natural flow of water in the drain if left uncorrected.

To prevent any future risk during the monsoon, the irrigation department has asked the PWD to conduct a detailed inspection and take necessary corrective measures. “The objective is to safeguard the drainage system and prevent complications later. Timely coordination between departments can help resolve the issue smoothly,” an official said.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the concerned executive engineer for information and further action.

Superintending engineer Ranjit Singh said, “I will look into the matter and obtain the required approvals for the drawings from the concerned department. We will carry out changes if needed.”