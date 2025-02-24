Buddha Nullah pollution: File compliance report before next date, NGT tells Punjab

In a matter pertaining to the major cause of pollution in Ludhiana—Buddha Nullah—taken up by the Public Action Committee (PAC), the NationalGreen tribunal (NGT) vide orders dated February 20, 2025 has directed Punjab to file compliance report before the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is on March 20, 2025. (HT File Photo)

Kapil Arora and Jaskirat Singh informed that the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of all three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) belonging to Focal Point, Tajpur Road and Bahadur Ke textile dyeing clusters had filed their respective appeals against the orders issued by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) following the directions of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for restraining them to discharge treated effluent into Buddha Nullah. The Tajpur and Focal Point CETPs had filed an appeal before the NGT for relief on ground that the state government was to prepare one irrigation channel along the nullah for use of treated effluent for irrigation purposes in around 35 villages of Ludhiana and Moga.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the time of commencement of construction of CETPs, all three clusters had taken combined environment clearance (EC) from the Union ministry of environment in which it was clearly mentioned that there will be no discharge of treated water into Buddha Nullah and on same grounds, they filed three petitions and two impleadment applications before the tribunal.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Gurpreet Singh Plaha informed that after announcement of subsidy on CETPs by the central government, the three clusters got separate ECs with the same condition. However after completion, the CETPs in active connivance with PPCB, laid outlets directly into Buddha Nullah and started discharging the treated effluent into it. It was only after issuance of directions by CPCB to PPCB, people of Punjab came to know that all three CETPs had no permission to discharge the treated effluent into the nullah and Bahadur Ke CETP was to run on zero liquid discharge condition.

Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Preet Dhanoa informed the bench that so-called treated effluent from CETPs is still being discharged into the nullah by going against the mandatory provisions of EC as well as NGT orders. The bench questioned the PPCB and the state if the orders have been implemented or not to which PPCB accepted that the effluent is still being discharged into Buddha Nullah.

Taking cognisance of the same, the bench ordered a compliance report before the next date of hearing and the AAG representing the state of Punjab submitted that the compliance report will be filed before the next date of hearing.

PAC members informed the media that the counsel for CETPs repeatedly argued that such an order will affect hundreds of industries but the court refused to entertain the arguments by saying that large numbers of people are suffering due to such an act and such a serious issue cannot be ignored. The next date of hearing is on March 20, 2025.