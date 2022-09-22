Buddha Nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC to recover 3.6 crore penalty from dairy units

Facing a penalty of ₹3.6 crore for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste in Buddha Nullah, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to recover the sum from dairy owners in the city.

The fine was imposed on MC by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) based on the directions of National Green Tribunal.

In August, MC had served notices to owners of over 500 dairy units, asking them to submit a report in two days on whether they have made any arrangements to deal with waste generated by them. If not, they were directed to make the arrangements within a month.

Further, it was stated that action will be initiated against them under Punjab Municipal Act, if they failed to make the arrangements.

A senior official, who wished not to be named, stated that only around 25% dairy owners had replied to MC’s notice. As per directions of the MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, penalty will now be imposed on the dairy owners who have failed to make the arrangements. “The environmental compensation ( ₹3.6 crore) will be equally divided among the violators and recovered from them. Notices will be served within a few days,” said Aggarwal.

There are over 500 dairy units at two main dairy complexes in the city in Haibowal and Tajpur Road and MC has been struggling to stop these from dumping waste in the nullah.

The MC is under NGT scanner, as dumping of waste is adding to pollution in Buddha Nullah. While the authorities stated that bio-gas plants and effluent treatment plants (ETP) are also being established in dairy complexes to deal with dairy waste, NGOs have also been demanding shifting of dairy units away from the city’s main drain.