Buddha Nullah Project: MC chief reviews progress, directs PSPCL to establish power station by Nov
To review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday conducted a meeting at an under-construction site of sewage treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur area.
The meeting was conducted to expedite different works being taken up under the project and to deal with the problems being faced by the contractor and other departments involved in the project.
Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), among others were also participated in the meeting.
Aggarwal directed the PSPCL officials to establish a new 66 KV power station at STP site by November as the MC will need power connection to operate the STP. Further, PEDA officials were directed to expedite the project to establish a biogas plant at Tajpur road dairy complex to deal with dairy waste.
MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said over 60 per cent of work has been completed to establish 225 MLD STP in Jamalpur, and overall, 45 per cent of the project has been completed.
The project to clean Buddha Nullah commenced last year with deadline of December 2022. Under this project, MC has to establish a new STP in Jamalpur, upgrade STPs in Bhattian and Balloke, establish effluent treatment plants at Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex, among other works.
Home invasion: Family held at gunpoint, robbed of ₹5.7 lakh, jewels, car in Ludhiana
A family of four was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night, as three masked burglars ransacked their home on the Daba-Lohara Road. The accused decamped with ₹5.7 lakh, 120g gold jewellery and property documents in the victims' Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The car was found abandoned near south city on Thursday evening. “On the night of the robbery, my mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting me,” The complainant, Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow said.
Woman constable duped of ₹60 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
A woman posted as a constable in Assam Rifles was allegedly cheated of ₹60 lakh by a man she met online on a matrimonial site, who allegedly promised to marry her and got her to transfer the amount in 20 different accounts in a span of five months. According to the complaint, the woman is a resident of Meerut and has been working as a constable in the Assam Rifles since 2016.
Delhi govt to deploy guards at flats for urban poor
New Delhi: Over three months after a building collapsed in outer Delhi's Bawana, allegedly due to theft of iron rods supporting the structure, the Delhi government has decided to deploy over 200 security guards, including 57 armed ones, at various empty clusters of flats developed for urban poor in different parts of the city to keep them safe from thieves. A subsequent inquiry revealed that many buildings have been similarly damaged by miscreants.
Supreme Court paves way for feeding stray dogs in colonies
The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
