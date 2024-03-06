 Budget a step towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Budget a step towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Budget a step towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state’s 2024-25 Budget, envisaging a total outlay of more than ₹2 lakh crore, providing special focus on health and education.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday described the state’s 2024-25 Budget as a step forward towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab (Vibrant Punjab)’ through inclusive, balanced and comprehensive development.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state’s 2024-25 Budget, envisaging a total outlay of more than 2 lakh crore, providing special focus on health and education.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a statement, Mann said the budget has taken care of all the core sectors, including health and education.

He said the proposed outlay will further propel the tempo of the state’s overall growth and development, besides ensuring prosperity for all sections of society, especially the poor and the underprivileged.

The state’s budget has crossed 2 lakh crore for the first time as the Punjab government has initiated several “path-breaking initiatives” for public welfare, the chief minister claimed.

Mann said the state’s tax revenue was 13 per cent against a compounded annual growth rate of 8 per cent during 2012-17 and 6 per cent during 2017-22.

For the first time, a budgetary outlay of 16,987 crore -- 11.5 per cent of the total expenditure -- has been made for the education sector, Mann claimed.

He said 100 crore has been earmarked for ‘schools of eminence’ while 10 crore set aside for ‘schools of brilliance’ to give a further fillip to the state’s education sector.

Mann added the budget will also bring in far more financial discipline with economic prudence in narrowing the fiscal deficit, with a focus on the enhancement of revenue through resource mobilisation.

“The budget is reflective of pro-people policies of the state government,” said the chief minister and added that it aims to serve the weakest of the weak and poorest of the poor in earnest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On