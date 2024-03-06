Budget a step towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday described the state’s 2024-25 Budget as a step forward towards carving out ‘Rangla Punjab (Vibrant Punjab)’ through inclusive, balanced and comprehensive development. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state’s 2024-25 Budget, envisaging a total outlay of more than ₹2 lakh crore, providing special focus on health and education.

In a statement, Mann said the budget has taken care of all the core sectors, including health and education.

He said the proposed outlay will further propel the tempo of the state’s overall growth and development, besides ensuring prosperity for all sections of society, especially the poor and the underprivileged.

The state’s budget has crossed ₹2 lakh crore for the first time as the Punjab government has initiated several “path-breaking initiatives” for public welfare, the chief minister claimed.

Mann said the state’s tax revenue was 13 per cent against a compounded annual growth rate of 8 per cent during 2012-17 and 6 per cent during 2017-22.

For the first time, a budgetary outlay of ₹16,987 crore -- 11.5 per cent of the total expenditure -- has been made for the education sector, Mann claimed.

He said ₹100 crore has been earmarked for ‘schools of eminence’ while ₹10 crore set aside for ‘schools of brilliance’ to give a further fillip to the state’s education sector.

Mann added the budget will also bring in far more financial discipline with economic prudence in narrowing the fiscal deficit, with a focus on the enhancement of revenue through resource mobilisation.

“The budget is reflective of pro-people policies of the state government,” said the chief minister and added that it aims to serve the weakest of the weak and poorest of the poor in earnest.