Budget session: Gurugram most unsafe for women in Haryana, tops chart in rape cases
At least four rape cases a day (total 1,546) and 176 gangrape cases were registered in Haryana last year, Haryana home minister Anil Vij informed the assembly in a written statement on Thursday.
However, of the total rape and gangrape cases lodged last year, 628 rape cases and 77 gangrape cases were cancelled by the police after investigation.
In 2021, the highest of 212 rape cases were registered in Gurugram, 135 in Faridabad, 125 in Karnal, 110 in Panipat, and 106 in Yamunanagar, Vij said in response to a six-point question of independent MLA Balraj Kundu.
From 2014 to 2021, 8,835 rape cases and 1,428 gangrape cases were registered in Haryana. The highest of 1,546 rape cases were registered last year, while the highest of 206 gangrape cases were lodged in 2014.
During 2014-2021 period, police cancelled 2,934 rape cases and 77 gangrape cases. In majority of the cases, the investigation was completed and 514 accused in rape cases and 82 in gangrape cases were sentenced in the last eight years.
As per the written statement of the Haryana home minister, chargesheets have been filed in 5,560 rape cases and 825 gangrape cases. The accused were sentenced in 514 rape and 82 gangrape cases registered between 2014 and 2021.
In 2014, 151 accused were sentenced of total 944 registered rape cases, while in 2015, at least 108 accused were sentenced in 839 registered rape cases.
Similarly, 91 accused were sentenced in 802 rape cases lodged in 2016, and 84 accused were sentenced in 2017 when 955 rape cases were registered.
In gangrape cases, 19 accused were held guilty and sentenced in 2014, 20 accused each were sentenced in 2015 and 2016, followed by 13 in 2017, eight in 2018, one accused each was sentenced in 2019 and 2020.
