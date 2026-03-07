Buffalo forced to drink alcohol on Holi in Panipat; FIR lodged

The Panipat police registered an FIR after a disturbing video went viral on Holi allegedly showing a few men forcing a buffalo to drink alcohol and then making it pull a cart while intoxicated. PETA also urged authorities to rescue the buffalo and prevent such future occurrences, demanding swift police intervention to apprehend the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The video was posted on the Instagram account of Kartik Khokhar (@khokhar_kartik) on March 25, 2024, and was widely shared this year. The video is said to be from Noltha village of the district’s Israna sub-division.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from animal lovers following which the animal rights organisation PETA took cognisance of the matter and filed an official complaint.

As per the FIR, a copy of which HT has, Ishani Rathee, PETA India’s cruelty response coordinator said that several emails and phone calls alerted them to a video on Instagram showing the distressing scene. “The footage depicts a large crowd celebrating Holi, with tractors, bullock carts, and people parading around. In one clip, two individuals are seen holding the buffalo’s mouth while a third person pours alcohol into it,” she said in the complaint.

“The buffalo was restrained with a tight rope around its nose and used to pull a cart loaded with people which caused the animal significant pain. A person sitting at the front of the cart wields a long stick, allegedly used to control the buffalo and force it to move faster. In addition, chemical colours were applied to the animal’s body that might cause a burning sensation and further lethal disease,” she added.

PETA also urged authorities to rescue the buffalo and prevent such future occurrences, demanding swift police intervention to apprehend the accused. The case was registered under Sections 429, 336, 290 and 34 of the IPC (as the case dates back to 2024) and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(c) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Israna police station against Kartik Khokhar.