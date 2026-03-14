Building plans of illegal structures to be cancelled: GLADA

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has said that it has initiated the process to cancel the building plans in South City and other areas where owners have converted their residential properties into commercial ones without obtaining approval. Officials said that stricter enforcement drives would be taken up in the coming weeks, which may include sealing of properties and other legal action to curb the spread of unauthorised construction at an early stage. GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said the authority has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised and unplanned development. (HT Photo)

GLADA officials said notices were issued to such property owners along the Mahal Hospital Road stretch and other areas, but to no avail. GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said the authority has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised and unplanned development, especially the mushrooming of illegal buildings and colonies.

According to the GLADA office, it had recently received several complaints regarding unauthorised commercial constructions in South City and other parts of Ludhiana. Residents of licensed colonies have reportedly been facing problems such as parking shortages, traffic congestion and disturbance in residential neighbourhoods due to the conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments, officials said.

They said that as per the approved layout of the approved colony — Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Nagar — the plots located along the main Ayali Khurd Road are designated strictly for residential use but many owners have converted their properties into commercial ones.

Vikas Hira, additional chief administrator-3 of GLADA, said that apart from demolition drives, the authority would also initiate legal proceedings against individuals involved in unauthorised development in Ludhiana district.