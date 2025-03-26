Building that housed Kashmir Press Club handed over to police

The government on Tuesday informed the J&K legislative assembly that building of erstwhile Kashmir Press Club has been handed over to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, State Investigation Agency, a special wing of the J&K Police. It said the government will find a “suitable place” for the Press Club. The club was shut down by the J&K administration headed by the lieutenant governor in 2022, a move that was condemned by journalists across the country. (PTI)

The club was shut down by the J&K administration headed by the lieutenant governor in 2022, a move that was condemned by journalists across the country. The administration also kept the “re-registration” certificate which was issued on December 29,2021 to the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in “abeyance” till the receipt of final report from the concerned authorities.

In reply to a question by PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the government informed the House that the building located at Polo View area in Srinagar was given to the Kashmir Press club on verbal orders of then J&K chief minister in 2018.

Parra had sought answers about the reasons for not restoring the existing KPC in its allotted/authorised building. He also wanted to know about the “the measures taken” by the government to get back the building of the KPC from the police.

“The possession of bungalow number 9-B, Poloview, Srinagar earlier housing the directorate of employment J&K and State Mission Directorate, ICDS, J&K was handed over to the (Kashmir) Press Club on verbal directions after an announcement was made by the then CM in the Budget session. The possession was given in anticipation of formal orders. However, since no formal orders were issued till the year 2022, the possession was taken back on a reference made by the directorate of information,” the government informed the House.

“Afterwards, in the year 2023, the bungalow was allotted to the DIG, SIA, J&K vide Govt Order No. 30-Est (Kmr) of 2023 dated 21.09.2023, for housing the SIA organisation’, the government has disclosed. It however added that the government is ‘committed to provide suitable space; to the Press Club “to enable it to function effectively.”

The statements by the CM on the floor of the Assembly have revived the hopes of the journalists, expecting the government to revoke the arbitrary order that kept the re-registration certificate of the KPC in abeyance.

Recently speaking in the assembly J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the Press Club would be re-established and a new elected body would be formed after elections.

Kashmir’s first press club was established when a 7-member executive body of the 300-member strong club was elected in 2019 just months before the revocation of Article 370.

There was a hostile takeover of the club in January 2022 by a self appointed group of journalists. The takeover by the ‘disgruntled’ group had come a day after administration put re-registration certificate of club in abeyance.

The re-registration was suspended after the club’s elected body on January 13, 2022 had decided to initiate the process of fresh elections and also announced the date. Nine Kashmir journalist bodies, including the elected Kashmir Press Club body, had termed the takeover by the hostile journalist as “illegal and arbitrary”.