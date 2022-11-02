Building that once housed gurdwara in England to be converted into flats

London: An abandoned building, which was once used as a gurdwara and saved from demolition two years ago in south-eastern England, will be converted into residential flats.

The proposal put forward for planning permission is for the former gurdwara at Clarence Place in Gravesend in the county of Kent to be turned into 14 residential apartments and have a library, cycle and bin storage facilities.

In 2020, Gravesham Borough Council voted against plans to flatten the structure.

As per the latest application, which was discussed at a council meeting last week, the latest scheme for the site provides for contributions to local infrastructure.

“The conversion results in a form of development that will preserve and enhance a non-designated heritage asset, whilst making a positive contribution to the surrounding conservation area,” the planning application reads.

“The proposal will provide satisfactory accommodation for the future residents and, on balance, protects the amenity of neighbouring properties. The site is located within the ‘edge of centre’ where car parking can be provided in public car parks or on the street at Clarence Place (subject to obtaining a parking permit) and therefore the proposed ‘car-free’ scheme meets the adopted parking standards and provides for suitable levels of cycle storage,” it notes.

At its meeting last Wednesday, the councillors delegated matters to the service manager in charge of planning to grant permission, “subject to planning conditions and the completion of a section 106 legal agreement”.

According to the history of the structure, the building was originally built as Milton Congregational Church and lecture hall in 1873.

The former church became a place of worship for Sikhs of the area in 1968 and it ceased being a gurdwara in 2010 upon the opening of the new gurdwara – the Guru Nanak Marg Gurdwara in Gravesend.