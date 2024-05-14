 Bulk SMSes to be part of candidate’s poll expenses: Haryana CEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bulk SMSes to be part of candidate’s poll expenses: Haryana CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Haryana CEO said as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, there will be a complete ban on sending bulk SMSes of political nature during the period up to 48 hours before the end of polling

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the cost of bulk SMSes sent by the candidate during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign will be included in the expenditure account of the candidate concerned.

HT Image
HT Image

He said the district administration and the assistant returning officer concerned about getting information about the use of bulk messages during the election campaign will assess the estimate of the expenditure incurred on it from the respective service provider and include the same in the expenditure account of the candidate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The CEO said as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), there will be a complete ban on sending bulk SMSes of political nature during the period up to 48 hours before the end of polling.

During the election campaign in all districts, mobile service providers have been directed to bring the information about such bulk SMSes to the notice of the monitoring team.

He said the teams will keep a close vigil on those sending objectionable SMSes during the election campaign. During investigation, the sender of such SMSes will be traced and appropriate action will be taken against him/her as per the rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bulk SMSes to be part of candidate’s poll expenses: Haryana CEO

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On