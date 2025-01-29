Burglar strikes at advocate’s locked house in Mohali

An advocate who was away with family to Amritsar returned to a burgled house in Phase 9 on Monday. The complainant said Mohali is no more safe for residents. (HT Photo)

Vishal Handa, an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court, told the police that he had left for Amritsar with his family to attend a family function on Saturday. When they returned two days later around 10 am on Monday, they found the broken lock at the main gate of their house.

“The locks of the rooms located on the first floor were also broken and the house was ransacked. The burglars fled with the gold and silver jewellery kept inside the almirah and decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras. We are yet to ascertain the exact loss. Mohali is no more safe for residents,” the complainant said.

Phase-8 police booked an unidentified person under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(4) (house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Monday. They are also reviewing the CCTV cameras installed near the spot.