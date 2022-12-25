Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglar wanted in 14 cases lands in police net

Burglar wanted in 14 cases lands in police net

The accused who has been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Pardhan, is wanted by police in as many as 14 cases and was arrested on Sunday

Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur saran said that the accused, who is wanted by police in as many as 14 cases, suffers from night blindness and would target empty homes during the daytime (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A burglar wanted by police in as many as 14 cases was arrested on Sunday.

The accused who has been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Pardhan, a resident of Bachitar Nagar in Jamalpur. Police said he also used a fake identity of Rajveer Singh alias Laadi.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur saran said that the accused suffers from night blindness and would target empty homes during the daytime. Four cases are registered against him where he was identified as Jaswant Singh, while in other cases he is booked as Rajveer Singh.’

Investigating the case, sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh of crime branch-3, said that police recovered a scooter with a fake registration plate, two golden earrings, six rings, one chain, and two anklets from his possession.

He added that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender(PO) by a district court in September 2021 in a case registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) 454 (house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 473( offence of forgery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.

The accused was produced in court and was sent to two days police remand, he added.

