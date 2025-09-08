Burglars decamp with 2 lakh, gold jewellery from locked house in Ludhiana

A family based in Basant Avenue suffered a major loss after returning from a 10-day trip to discover their home had been burgled by unidentified thieves. The incident came to light when Prateek Seth and his family returned from Ambala on September 5, only to find their house ransacked. A thorough check revealed that cash amounting to ₹ 2 lakh, 50gms of gold jewellery, 1.5kg of silver, three passports, and five expensive watches were stolen. (iStock)

Prateek Seth, the homeowner, informed Sadar police that before leaving for Ambala, he had securely locked the house. However, upon arrival back home, they noticed the main cupboard had been broken, and a LED TV screen was missing. A thorough check revealed that cash amounting to ₹2 lakh, 50gms of gold jewellery, 1.5kg of silver, three passports, and five expensive watches were stolen.

Head Constable Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Sections 331 (4) (house trespassing) and 305 (theft) of the BNS against unidentified individuals. The police are actively investigating the matter and working to trace the burglars responsible for the crime.

Trader witnesses live burglary of his home on CCTV from Canada

A gang of burglars broke into the residence of GS Madhok, a tyre businessman who was in Canada at the time, and stole valuable items in Gurdev Nagar. The bungalow is located a short distance from cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora’s residence.

What makes this case particularly unusual is that the businessman witnessed the entire crime unfold in real time through his CCTV cameras, which are linked to his mobile phone. As the thieves carried out the theft, Madhok tried to respond, but before any action could be taken, the culprits fled the scene with their loot.

According to police reports, GS Madok, owner of Madok Tyres on Malhar Road, was in Canada visiting his son when the incident occurred. The thieves accessed the property from the rear and conducted the robbery with precision. At present, the exact list and value of stolen items remain undisclosed. The family is expected to provide further details upon returning home.

The Division Number 5 police have registered a case and initiated investigating. According to the police the CCTV footage has been preserved and they are trying to identify the accused.