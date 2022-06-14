Burglars decamp with 3.5L, jewellery from house in Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a house in Aggar Nagar and decamped with ₹3.5 lakh and jewellery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The complainant, Jagmohan Garg, 57, said that his elder son’s marriage is due in the next few days, for which they had kept the valuables at home.

Garg added that when he woke up on Monday morning, he was shocked to see that the house had been ransacked. He added that jewellery that had been stolen included a 120-gm gold set; four pairs of earrings, a gold chain, one pair of diamond earrings, five gold rings, two pairs of ear tops, one gold bracelet and two gold karas.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC has been lodged against unidentified suspects.