News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery from factory owner's house

Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery from factory owner’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 23, 2023 05:10 AM IST

The factory owner along with his family members had gone to Chandigarh to see his daughter when the incident happened

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a cycle parts factory owner in Model Town Extension D-Block and decamped with cash and jewelry, police said.

Kumar stated that the burglars have decamped with ₹1.5 lakh and 60 gm jewellery from the house.
Kumar stated that the burglars have decamped with 1.5 lakh and 60 gm jewellery from the house. (iStock)

The factory owner along with his family members had gone to Chandigarh to see his daughter when the incident happened.

The Model Town Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Police said that two of the accused were captured in the CCTVs installed outside the house. They said that there could be more people involved in the crime.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of factory owner Sudarshan Kumar, stating that on November 18, he along with his family members went to Chandigarh to see his daughter. When they returned home, they were shocked to see the locks were broken and the house ransacked.

Kumar stated that the burglars have decamped with 1.5 lakh and 60 gm jewellery from the house.

ASI Gurdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police found that the accused did a recce in the daytime and executed the crime during midnight. The police are trying to identify the accused.

