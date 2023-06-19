Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery from house at PAU campus

The burglars targeted two more locked houses in the city, including one in the campus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and decamped with cash, jewellery, a licenced revolver and live bullets. In another case, the gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Ranian village and decamped with a .32 bore revolver, 20 bullets and three expensive watches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the summer vacations are on and people are out travelling, incidents of burglaries at locked houses have increased.

In the first case, the gang of burglars targeted the house of Dr Shammi Kapoor, dean at college of basic science in PAU and decamped with cash, jewellery, and valuables. The PAU police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Kapoor in his statement stated that he, along with his family has gone out of station on June 13 and returned on June 18. He was shocked to see the locks broken and the house ransacked. Kapoor said that the burglars have decamped with cash, jewellery, and other valuables from the house.

ASI Mahinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified accused. The complainant said that he will handover the list of loss to police after checking.

In another case, the gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Ranian village and decamped with a .32 bore revolver, 20 bullets and three expensive watches.

Varinder Singh, who owns a Dhaba, said that he along with his family went to Delhi on June 17. On June 18, when he returned, he was shocked to see the locks were broken and the house ransacked.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.

