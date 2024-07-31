 Burglars drill through 2 shops’ roofs, decamp with cash - Hindustan Times
Burglars drill through 2 shops’ roofs, decamp with cash

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 31, 2024 11:01 PM IST

A gang of burglars allegedly targeted two shops in Chaura Bazar, located just 150 metres away from the Division Number 1 police station, officials said.

A gang of burglars allegedly targeted two shops in Chaura Bazar, located just 150 metres away from the Division Number 1 police station, officials said.

A gang of burglars allegedly targeted two shops in Chaura Bazar, located just 150 metres away from the Division Number 1 police station, officials said. (HT File)
A gang of burglars allegedly targeted two shops in Chaura Bazar, located just 150 metres away from the Division Number 1 police station, officials said. (HT File)

The burglars entered the shops after drilling holes in the roofs and made away with cash and valuables in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the shops captured three miscreants, two of whom were masked.

On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The shops are owned by Dinesh Kumar and Jaspreet Singh, who sell ready-made garments.

Jaspreet Singh said he left the shop at 10 pm on Tuesday after finishing up with the day.

When he reached the shop on Wednesday morning, he found the cash box open and 36,000 missing. When he went upstairs, he noticed a hole in the shop’s roof and raised an alarm.

When he scanned the footage from CCTV cameras, he found that the cameras had captured three burglars.

Dinesh Kumar, the owner of the other shop, said the burglars had stolen cash and valuables from his shop as well. He added that Chaura Bazaar is a busy area where vehicle movement is seen even at night. Police recorded the shopkeepers’ statements and procured the footage from the CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Till the filing of this report, a first-information report (FIR) was not registered in connection with the matter.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Burglars drill through 2 shops' roofs, decamp with cash
Story Saved
