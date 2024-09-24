Burglars hit three houses in Ludhiana, decamp with cash, jewellery

At least three incidents of burglaries were reported on Monday across the city, officials said. Ludhiana police officials said there was no apparent connection between the incidents (iStockphoto)

The police registered three first-information reports (FIR) and took up investigations. Police officials said there was no apparent connection between the incidents.

In the first case, burglars targeted a house in Aman Park of New Rajguru Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city. The accused decamped with gold jewellery, pearls, silver idols, silver coins, expensive wristwatches, a laptop and other valuables.

The Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused. The complainant, Sanjay Aggarwal, said he and his wife went to Canada to see their son on May 24.

He alleged that when they returned a couple of days ago, they found the house ransacked. Police suspect that the burglars entered the house after breaking a kitchen window. The locks of rooms and almirahs were also found broken. On scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they found that the burglars had targeted the house on the intervening night of August 23 and 24.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

In the second case, burglars hit a locked house in Model Town and decamped with ₹3.10 lakh and $1,950. An FIR was registered following a statement by homeowner Subhash Bali.

In his complaint, Bali said that he went to Chandigarh to see his brother on September 21 and returned on September 23. He found the house ransacked.

The Model Town police registered a case against the unidentified accused.

In the third case, the gang of burglars targeted a house in New Shastri Nagar. The burglars made away with ₹60,000, gold jewellery and two mobile phones. The Moti Nagar police registered a case against the unidentified accused.

The complainant, Hardeep Singh, said they were sleeping in the other room of the house when the incident happened.