Burglars target government school in Ludhiana during vacation, decamp with valuables worth lakhs
A gang of burglars targeted a Government Primary School in Nangal village of Dehlon during the summer vacation and decamped with three computers, a LED monitor, two CPU, a keyboard, a speaker of the projector, a DVR system and several other valuables.
The complainant, Manjit Kaur, head teacher of the school, said the school was closed from May 31 to June 30. When she came to school on July 1, she found the doors of the rooms in the schools broke open and several valuables missing, she added.
Assistant sub-inspector Kuljit Singh, the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to the commission of an offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Dehlon police station and investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.
Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%
Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.
NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu
National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDAs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18. Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.
2 bodies found in pieces in Patna, two held
Two people were arrested after two bodies were found in pieces in Patna's Pupun area on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the bodies have been identified as Vimal Kumar (32) and Chunu Kumar (28) and both are property dealers. “The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused ,” police said.
RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation
The Rashtriya Janata Dal observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing Lalu Prasad's shoulder on Saturday. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” Prasad's second daughter Rohini Archaya said . Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief.
Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar's Supaul district and sanctioned ₹603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said. This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.
