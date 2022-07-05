Burglars target government school in Ludhiana during vacation, decamp with valuables worth lakhs

A gang of burglars targeted a Government Primary School in Nangal village of Dehlon during the summer vacation and decamped with three computers, a LED monitor, two CPU, a keyboard, a speaker of the projector, a DVR system and several other valuables.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, head teacher of the school, said the school was closed from May 31 to June 30. When she came to school on July 1, she found the doors of the rooms in the schools broke open and several valuables missing, she added.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuljit Singh, the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to the commission of an offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Dehlon police station and investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.