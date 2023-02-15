Burglars target Ludhiana house, decamp with 25 lakh, jewellery

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a doctor in Moti Jattan village in Raikot late on Monday night, decamping with ₹25 lakh and gold jewellery.

While escaping the burglars also took away the digital video recording (DVR) from the closed-circuit television (CCTV)s installed at the house.

The doctor and his family members had gone to see a relative in Barnala on the night of the incident. On being informed about the incident, City Raikot police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified accused on the complaint of Chamkaur Singh — who runs a clinic on the ground floor of the residential building.

The complainant told police that he, along with his family members, had gone to Barnala to visit a relative on Monday. Upon returning home, however, they were shocked to find the main gate’s lock broken and the house ransacked.

He added that they reached home around 11:45 pm and found that the doors of the lobby and bedrooms had also been broken.

Detailing the losses, the complainant said the burglars had broken open all the cupboards at the house and stole ₹25 lakh and 80 gm gold jewellery from the almirah.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, who is investigating the case. said while the accused took the recording from the CCTVs installed at the house, they have been captured in another camera installed near the location.

Police teams are working on tracing the accused, who have been booked under sections 457 (house trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).