Burglars target ‘unmanned’ bank, nabbed within hours in Ludhiana

Hours after four burglars targeted a bank in Doraha, police arrested the accused and recovered two air conditioners and a digital video recorder (DVR) from their possession. Probe officials said the bank had no security guard, making it a sitting duck for thefts. Probe officials said the accused did a recce at the bank before executing the burglary. (HT File Photo)

According to the information, the accused, who have been identified as Rinku, Sonu Kumar, Sahil Kumar and Arun Kumar alias Anda – all residents of Doraha, also tried to break open the cash deposit safe and ATM machine but failed.

Probe officials said the accused did a recce at the bank before executing the burglary.

Sharing further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Nikhil Garg said assistant manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dana Mandi Branch, Inderjit Singh, had on April 13 filed a complaint to the police alleging that unidentified accused had attempted a burglary at the branch. On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The DSP added that the police found that burglars had broken open the shutter to enter the bank, which has no security guard. After getting inside, the accused disconnected the siren before attempting to break open the ATM. The burglars also tried to break open the safe, where the cash was kept, to no avail.

Two air conditioners and a DVR were reported stolen and a case under sections 380 (), 457 (), 427 () and 511 () of the Indian Penal Code was against unidentified accused at the Doraha police station.

“When we scanned the footage recovered from CCTV cameras installed at the spot, we found Rinku was caught on camera making rounds around the bank. The locals informed the police that Rinku had been roaming around the bank for the past three days. We rounded him up and questioned him. He confessed to the burglary bid. Following the information provided by the accused, police arrested the rest of his accomplices,” the DSP said.

Police said besides not having a security guard, the bank is also located away from the main road, making it a soft target.

Doraha police station house officer inspector Rohit Sharma said Rinku and Sonu are already facing trial in criminal cases. Rinku was arrested by the police under precautionary measures a few days ago. Later, he was released on bail.