Burhan Wani’s death anniversary: Spontaneous strike in parts of Valley

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of Kashmir on the fifth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Thursday.

Since 2017, authorities have been suspending internet services in the region. However, this time no curbs were imposed except in Wani’s home district in south Kashmir’s Pulwama where an encounter was also raging between militants and security forces.

Shops and businesses were partially closed and traffic movement was also affected in parts of summer capital Srinagar, particularly in the old city and in the city centre Lal Chowk. Shutdown was also observed in parts of south Kashmir districts.

“The people here are observing a strike to remember Burhan Wani. Most of the shops are closed while traffic was thin in the morning but the movement improved by the afternoon,” said Mohammad Akbar, a street vendor in Old City Srinagar.

In the city centre’s business hub of Lal Chowk, businesses were mostly closed while public transport was not much affected. “Nobody had given the call for the hartal but this is a spontaneous response on his death anniversary every year,” said a shop keeper not wishing to be named.

Burhan Wani, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, was killed along with two other associates in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016 in south Kashmir’s Kokernag in Anantnag district. His death had plunged the whole valley into crisis for months together and led to the death of around 100 persons.

While separatists would call a strike on Wani’s anniversary but after the crackdown on them and revocation of J&K special status on August 5,2019, there have been no calls from them for strike. Authorities would earlier impose restrictions in parts of the Valley but not this time, except for an increased presence of security forces.

A police official of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where Wani lived, said that no restrictions were imposed. “There was a partial strike in Wani’s home town of Tral but no restrictions were imposed in the district,” he said.

A local of Pulwama said that the situation was normal. “There is an increased presence of security forces. Many checkpoints have also been established and mobile internet has been suspended from midnight,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident.

Police have vigorously rejected a press release under the name of hard-line Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for strike on July 8 and 13 as fake and issued by someone from Pakistan. Police said that Geelani’s family confirmed that he did not issue any such statement.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said internet services will not be snapped on July 8 and July 13 but police will increase its surveillance to ensure peace.

July 13 is observed as Martyr’s Day in memory of 21 Kashmiris who were killed by the army of autocratic ruler Maharaja Hari Singh during an uprising in 1931 when the region was a princely state.