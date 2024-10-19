Menu Explore
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
School bus carrying students from Khanna crashes near Panchkula’s Tikker Taal

HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 19, 2024 02:26 PM IST

As per initial reports, several students and the driver were injured and rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A school bus carrying children from Nankana Sahib School in Khanna district met with an accident near Tikker Tal, Morni in Panchkula, on Saturday. As per initial reports, several students and the driver were injured and rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. As per information, the students were on a school trip.

The school bus carrying children from Nankana Sahib School in Khanna who were reportedly on a school trip to Tikker Taal near Morni, Panchkula. (SANT ARORA/HT)
The school bus carrying children from Nankana Sahib School in Khanna who were reportedly on a school trip to Tikker Taal near Morni, Panchkula. (SANT ARORA/HT)

