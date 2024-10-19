School bus carrying students from Khanna crashes near Panchkula’s Tikker Taal

A school bus carrying children from Nankana Sahib School in Khanna district met with an accident near Tikker Tal, Morni in Panchkula, on Saturday. As per initial reports, several students and the driver were injured and rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. As per information, the students were on a school trip.

The school bus carrying children from Nankana Sahib School in Khanna who were reportedly on a school trip to Tikker Taal near Morni, Panchkula. (SANT ARORA/HT)