Bus crashes into road divider in Ludhiana, one injured

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The driver of the bus fled leaving the vehicle at the spot after the mishap. The bus had hit a car and a bike, which were also damaged

A man was injured when a speeding bus of a private transport company crashed into a road divider after hitting two vehicles on link road near the bus stand on Tuesday.

The bus that crashed in to road divider after hitting two vehicles outside Bus stand on Tuesday afternoon in Ludhiana after which the flow of traffic on the stretch remained affected for at least 2 hours. (Mnaish/HT)
The driver of the bus fled leaving the vehicle at the spot after the mishap. The bus had hit a car and a bike, which were also damaged.

The flow of traffic on the stretch remained affected for at least 2 hours. Later, the police removed the mangled vehicles from the road to restore traffic movement. The police said that the reason of the accident would be ascertained after questioning of the driver.

According to eyewitnesses, a passenger bus of a private transport company was coming from Atam Park side. After crossing railway over bridge (ROB), the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and hit a car and a bike before crashing into the road divider. The bike rider suffered injuries.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at Division number 5 police station, said that the police will take action after recording the statement of the victims.

