{bypolls} CEO releases updated figures

The chief electoral office on Thursday released updated figures of election held at four assembly constituencies Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal held on Wednesday. A total polling of 63.91% was recorded.

Gidderbaha saw heavy polling as recorded and as per fresh polling numbers released the constituency touched 80.91%, followed by Dera Baba Nanak 64.01%. Barnala and Chabbewal recorded relatively low polling which as per the date released today is 56.34% and 53.34% respectively. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.