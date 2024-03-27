: An elderly bystander died under mysterious circumstances during a police raid at a lottery shop in Haibowal on Tuesday. Bystander dies during police raid at lottery shop in Ludhiana

The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Kumar, who was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His relatives have alleged that the police personnel manhandled him, following which he collapsed and died.

According to eyewitnesses, the police personnel allegedly kicked the victim while entering the lottery shop in Joshi Nagar.

Manmohan Kumar, nephew of the victim, stated that his uncle was an asthma patient and was going to buy an inhaler for himself.

While refuting the allegations, the additional deputy commissioner of police (city 3), Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the police did not even communicate with the man who was a bystander there. He collapsed during the raid, following which the people had started connecting it with the police, Bhullar added.