Cabinet approves land ownership policy for 4 Hisar villages

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved a policy granting proprietary rights for residential land or plots to occupants in four villages in Hisar - Dhandoor, Peeranwali, Jhiri (Chikanwas), and Babran (Basti and Diggi Tal). (HT Photo)

Under the policy, occupants with constructed dwellings on 1,873 kanal and 19 marla land on the government livestock farm in Hisar as of March 31, 2023, will be eligible for ownership rights. Residents who have constructed houses on an area up to 250 square yards will be granted ownership rights after paying a fee of ₹2,000 per square yard. The fee will be ₹3,000 per square yard for constructions ranging from 250 square yards to a kanal.

Families with properties spanning from one to four kanals will need to pay ₹4,000 per square yard for ownership rights, with the maximum permitted plot size under this policy being four kanals. Claims for plots larger than four kanals will be accepted up to four kanals only, an official spokesperson said, adding, all occupants of the plot/property with constructed dwellings in these four villages on 1,873 kanal and 19 marla land and whose names appear in the drone-imaging survey conducted by Hisar district administration will be eligible for allotment.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) will serve as the sole document for establishing the identity of eligible beneficiaries, unless the government notifies any other document as requisite proof. A five-member committee, headed by the Hisar additional deputy commissioner will invite applications from claimants, scrutinise them, and present proposals to the competent authority.

The committee will solicit applications through a common web portal, preferably the Antyodaya Saral Portal via public notice in the local newspaper. All applications, including claims and objections, will be received and processed through this common portal.

“Payment must be cleared within six months from the date on which the demand notices are issued,” the spokesperson said.

Hike in pension of Satyagrahis

The Cabinet gave nod to increase monthly pension of “Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Andolan-1957” and “The Haryana State Shubhra Jyotsna Pension and other Facilities Scheme, 2018’’ from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. The amended pension for eligible beneficiaries with the increased monthly pension will come into effect immediately.

State Carriage Scheme

The Cabinet approved the modification of the Stage Carriage Scheme, 2016, formulated under Chapter 6 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to boost public transport services and cater to the evolving needs of the citizens.

The proposed modifications aim to ensure the provision of efficient and economical transport services by increasing the number of routes from 265 to 362. This expansion, including additions, alterations, and deletions of routes, aims to effectively address public demand. A limit on the number of permits per route has been introduced, balancing the interests of both State Transport Undertakings and Private Operators in a 50:50 ratio. Preference will be accorded to existing permit holders on their existing routes and within their respective districts. In cases where applications exceed the maximum permits for a route, permits will be granted through draw of lots.

Ex-facto approval for UHBVN

The Cabinet granted retrospective (ex-post facto) approval for providing the state government a guarantee of ₹500 crore in favour of Punjab National Bank, against the sanctioned Capex loan of ₹500 crore to Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd for meeting the Capital expenditure.

Registration fee

The Cabinet approved amendments to the registration fee and renewal fee charged from real estate agents by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram and Panchkula. The registration fee and renewal fee for individuals and sole proprietorship firms will be revised to ₹50,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, from the existing rates of ₹25,000 and ₹5,000. For entities other than individuals and sole proprietorship firms, the registration fee and renewal fee will be ₹2.5 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively.

Bhagwan Valmiki Dharamshala

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 2,998 square metre municipal corporation land in village Satroad Khurd to Bhagwan Valmiki Ambedkar Shiksha Samiti (Regd), Hisar, for the construction of Bhagwan Valmiki Dharamshala/Hostel.

This organisation engages in charitable services to the society, providing education to underprivileged students, particularly those belonging to the Scheduled Castes. It operates with a not-for-profit motive and promotes educational facilities in the surrounding areas, the spokesperson said.

The total cost of the proposed land is ₹81 lakh. The committee will be liable to pay any incidental charges, if applicable.