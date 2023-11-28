Cabinet meet: Haryana starts monthly aid for stage III, IV cancer patients

In a bid to provide financial help to eligible cancer patients who are residents of the state, Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a scheme under which financial assistance will be given to patients battling stage III-IV cancer. This decision will benefit around 22,808 patients. During the inauguration of the Atal Cancer Care Centre (ACCC) in Ambala Cantt, Manohar Lal Khattar announced a pension for cancer patients of stage III and IV. (ANI)

The monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 to be provided under this scheme will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the applicant.

The financial assistance to eligible patients will be given at a rate equal to the Old Age Samman Allowance. From now onwards, patients will receive monthly assistance of ₹2,750, while from January 2024, the amount will be ₹3,000.

A person eligible for this financial assistance should have been residing in Haryana for the last 15 years. They should also have Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

This scheme will come into operation from the date of its publication in the official gazette. The assistance amount would be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Cabinet approves one-time settlement scheme for recovery of tax dues

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved another one-time settlement scheme for recovery of outstanding tax dues and bring down litigation.

An official spokesperson said the one-time settlement scheme for recovery of outstanding dues in 2023 had been mentioned in the budget speech of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The scheme is designed to facilitate the recovery of outstanding dues governed by various acts of the excise and taxation department in the pre-goods and service tax (GST) regime. The scheme will be effective from the date of its notification.

The spokesperson said the scheme would cover arrears pertaining to seven laws, including the Haryana Value Added Tax Act 2003, the Central Sales Tax Act 1956, the Haryana Local Area Development Tax Act 2000, the Haryana Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act 2008, the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Act 2007, the Punjab Entertainment Duty Act 1955 and the Haryana General Sales Tax Act 1973.

Expansion of Panipat refinery

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the development and panchayats department regarding the sale of about 351-acre panchayat land of three villages Asan Kalan, Khandra and Bal Jattan to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Panipat refinery and Petrochemical Complex for the first phase expansion of the refinery.

The IOCL will purchase over 140 acre in Asan Kalan village, over 152 acre in Bal Jattan village and over 57 acre in Khandra village at the rate of ₹2.2 crore per acre. The IOCL will also pay ₹10 lakh per acre to the gram panchayats for development works in the respective villages.

Revised Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy approved

The Cabinet approved the revision of the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy 2023. An official spokesperson said the revision was aimed at enhancing the availability of high-quality technology and communication infrastructure.

The spokesperson said the updated policy supersedes the Communication and Connectivity Policy of and aligns with the amended Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules notified by the Union ministry of communication in 2022.

The spokesperson said the decision would encourage the integration of cutting-edge technological advancements in the telecom sector, including fibre to the home (FTTH) and innovative business models like the open access network (OAN), which separates physical access to the network from service delivery. The revised policy establishes a framework for enabling fifth-generation communication infrastructure allowing multiple service providers to share the same infrastructure to optimize Right of Way (RoW) availability and prevent frequent disruptions caused by multiple infrastructure providers digging in the RoW.

Under the newly approved schedule, if the nodal officer fails to either grant permission or reject the application within 45 days from the submission date, permission will be deemed to have been granted. The deputy commissioner will be the single contact person for all clearances. Any telecom infrastructure and service provider registered or licensed with or from the department of telecommunications, Centre or infrastructure provider duly authorised by licensee to lay the communication and connectivity infrastructure is eligible to seek permission under this policy to install, lay or provide communication and connectivity Infrastructure in the state, the spokesperson said.

7 backward classes (A) now categorised as SCs

The Haryana cabinet on Monday approved the deletion of seven castes categorised in block A of backward classes of the state. An official spokesperson said as per the approved amendment, Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Turi or Thori will be deleted from the Haryana backward class BC-A list. The spokesperson said these castes are now categorised as scheduled castes of the state.

The spokesperson said an amendment with regards to renaming the Jangam-Jogi caste as Jangam and omission of the Rai Sikh caste from the state list of BC-A was also approved. Khattar said the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission will send a written communication to the central government for the inclusion of the Naik community of the state into the list of scheduled castes.

State assembly’s winter session from Dec 15

The Cabinet decided to convene the Vidhan Sabha winter session from December 15.