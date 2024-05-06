 Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains seeks inquiry into ‘collapse’ of floating solar power plant at Bhakra - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains seeks inquiry into ‘collapse’ of floating solar power plant at Bhakra

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 07:52 AM IST

n a letter to the central vigilance department, Bains said the collapse of this solar power floating project, being built at a cost of about ₹92 crore, is no small incident

Chandigarh Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains has demanded an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission into the ‘collapse’ of a floating solar power plant being constructed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and a private firm on Sutlej River.

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains
Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains

In a letter to the central vigilance department, Bains said the collapse of this solar power floating project, being built at a cost of about 92 crore, is no small incident. “There should be an investigation,” he wrote. Bains, MLA from Anandpur Sahib, posted a copy of his letter dated April 30 on X on Sunday, claiming there was no action even after a week against any official and no statement about the actual losses.

The minister said that an accident can not only affect the reputation of the country but also endanger the lives of people. “Due to the collapse of the project, the people of the area want to know the whole truth. Whose fault is it in this whole incident should also be clear in the vigilance investigation,” he wrote.

