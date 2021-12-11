Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurates sports ground Ludhiana’s Khakat village
chandigarh news

Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurates sports ground Ludhiana’s Khakat village

Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurated a multi-purpose sports ground, a joint initiative of Punjab Youth Development Board and Highway Industries Ltd, under corporate social responsibility
Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurating a sports ground at Khakat village near Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurating a sports ground at Khakat village near Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Pargat Singh inaugurated a sports ground at village Khakat, near Sahnewal, on Friday.

The sports ground will have facilities for basketball, cricket, football, badminton, kho-kho, rope climbing and a 400-m athletics track.

Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said that four more such grounds would be developed in other villages of Sahnewal area.

Cabinet minister Pargat Singh said, “This was a joint initiative of Punjab Youth Development Board and Highway Industries Ltd, under corporate social responsibility of the latter.” He also appealed other industrialists to contribute for developing such sports parks in other parts of the state.

Senior Congress leader Satwinder Kaur Bitti, District Education Officer Lakhvir Singh, besides a large number of area residents were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out