There is a severe shortage of staff in the city municipal corporation in both technical and non-technical roles, significantly affecting the operational efficiency of the MC, a recent CAG report (2021-2022) has revealed. CAG report: Severe shortage of technical, non-technical staff in Ludhiana MC

According to the report, the technical staff posts lying vacant include that of superintendent engineer, executive engineer, junior engineer, SDO (sub-divisional officer) and lineman, witnessing a deficiency of staff ranging from 58.3% to 100%.

This critical shortage of technical expertise is hampering various essential functions and projects that require specialised knowledge and skills.

The vacant non-technical positions include roles such as superintendent, accountant, clerk, inspector, and others, with a staff shortage ranging from 33.3% to 100%.

This shortage extends across administrative, financial, and inspection functions, posing significant challenges to the overall functioning of the municipal corporation, the report said.

According to the report, there are a total of 1,217 posts in the building and roads wing of the department where only 406 positions are filled and the rest are vacant. In the main branch, there are 116 posts where 58 are filled and rest are vacant, under operation and maintenance branch, there are 1,149 posts where 469 are filled and 680 are vacant.

Under the horticulture wing, there are 637 sanctioned posts, but only 178 posts are filled where 459 posts are vacant. In the house tax branch, there are 99 posts, but 76 are filled and 23 are vacant. Under the licence branch, there are a total of 15 sanctioned posts where most of them are vacant. Under the wing of Octrio, there are 262 posts where only 31 are filled and 231 posts are vacant.

The library branch has a total of 24 sanctioned posts where only three are filled and 21 are vacant and the light branch has a total of 182 sanctioned posts where 36 posts are filled and 146 posts are vacant. Under the fire brigade branch, there are 146 sanctioned posts where only 28 posts are filled and 118 are vacant. Under the workshop branch, there are a total of 112 posts and only 25 are filled and only 87 are vacant.

Under the building branch, there are a total of 35 sanctioned posts where only 21 are filled and only 14 are vacant and under the drawing branch, there are 145 sanctioned posts where 63 positions are filled and 82 positions are still vacant and under the police branch, there are a total of 88 sanctioned positions, where only 47 positions are filled and 41 are still vacant.

The repercussions of this shortage are multifaceted, affecting project timelines, service delivery, and the day-to-day operations of the MC. Municipal projects that demand technical expertise are particularly at risk, leading to delays and potential compromises in quality.

On the findings of the CAG report, MC officials stated that the matter will be taken up with higher authorities.