Day after attack on call centre employee in Mohali, 2 booked

A day after a call centre employee was brutally attacked with a baseball bat and hockey stick by men outside her house in the wee hours of Friday, police have booked two identified persons.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Industrial Area phase-1 police station.

The woman, identified as Alisha Parashar, who resides in Phase-1, Mohali, has suffered fractures in both hands and is undergoing treatment at the female surgery ward of Phase-6 civil hospital.

The woman, in her statement to police, said she suspected the role of a woman, with whom her sister had an argument, to be behind the attack. Police are probing the matter and a few women have been questioned regarding this.